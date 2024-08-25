Real estate market and seaside homes, the prices of the most popular destinations

A “life on holiday“. Who, during the holidays, has never been tempted to think: How much would it cost me to live here?? Italy offers the most diverse tourist destinationswith a myriad of opportunities for recreation and relaxation to suit all tastes: cities of art, sea, mountains and picturesque countryside landscapes. Real Estate.it, the leading real estate portal in Italy, has thus sought the answer to the tempting question: how much does one spend on buy a house in the most touristic places in the country?

Real estate, houses with a view of the lake: the lakeside locations

To find some relief from the summer heat, many people choose to take refuge in lake or seaside locations. Among the lakes, buying on Lake Como requires an average expense of 2,740 euros/m2 if you stay at Howor city, while it drops just below 2,000 euros/m2 if you opt for a solution in the province. It is more convenient, however, to buy on the Lecco side (2,245 euros/m2 in the municipality, 1,584 euros/m2 in the province). Verona and Brescia – two locations overlooking the lake Garda – both in the municipalities and in the respective provinces, prices above 2,000 euros/m2 are requested. The municipality of Brescia remains the cheapest area (2,060 euros/m2), while in that of Verona they exceed, albeit slightly, 2,600 euros/m2.

Real estate, seaside holiday homes

Starting from the Liguriathere is a big difference in prices between Ponente and Levante. The most expensive province is in fact that of Savona (3,819 euro/m2), famous for places such as Varazze and Spotorno, while the cheapest is La Spezia, with an average of 2,458 euro/m2 requested by those selling a house. From La Spezia you can reach the renowned Five Landsbut also admire the beaches of Venere Azzurra or Marinella, to name just two.

Prestigious destinations also at Central Italyas in the Tuscan Grosseto, where more is spent in the province (2,534 euro/m2), with Argentario, than in the municipality (2,223 euro/m2). Seaside paradises are also found in Southwith even lower prices, as in the case of the province of Lecce – where the costs are slightly higher, on average, than 1,100 Euro/m2 – than that of Palermowith an average of 1,095 euros/m2 and, on the other island, Sassariwhere the province (2,722 euros/m2) beats the municipality (1,279 euros/m2).

Real estate market between mountains and nature

Among the holidaymakers, however, there are also those who do not like the crowded contexts of the beaches and prefer to abandon themselves to contact with nature, as happens in the mountains and in the countryside. Among the mountain destinations, the Trentino-Alto Adige It is usually very popular, with the lure of the Dolomites and the charm of famous locations such as Madonna di Campiglio.

Looking at prices, however, it is far cheaper to buy in Trento (3,192 euros/m2) or in the relative province (2,706 euros/m2), rather than in Bolzano, the second most expensive city in Italy behind Milan, where prices remain well above 4,000 euros/m2 both in the municipality and in the province. A ‘weighty’ alternative to Trentino-Alto Adige is Aosta Valleywith renowned destinations such as Gressoney and Champoluc. N

In the province of Aosta, buying a house costs on average 3,400 euros/m2, while it drops to 2,042 euros/m2 if you buy in the city. Also in the province of Sondrio, in Lombardy, there are some famous valleys with breathtaking landscapes, such as the Val di Mello and Valmalenco: house prices there average around 2,176 euros/m2. Moving on to the rural context, Tuscia Viterbese, in the province of Viterbo, represents a source of attraction for those who wish to retire to the countryside, also because house prices do not even reach 1,000 euros/m2, stopping at 931 euros. It is decidedly more expensive to buy in the Florentine countrysidewhere an average of 2,373 euros/m2 are asked (data for the entire province of Florence).

The real estate market in art cities

Finally, there are those who take advantage of the summer break to broaden their culture by visiting museums, exhibitions and monuments of the main cities. Italian cities of art. In addition to the classic Rome and Milan, where prices amount, at the end of July 2024, to 3,415 euros/m2 in the Capital and 5,422 euros/m2 in the Milanese capital, Veneto offers two pearls, among others, such as Venice or Verona, where to buy costs respectively 3,272 euros/m2 and 2,639 euros/m2. Among the smaller urban centers, the iconic Siena and Pisawhich exceed 2,500 euros/m2 (with Siena almost reaching the ceiling of 3,000 euros/m2). Finally, if we focus on some cities that have been Italian capitals of culture in recent years, Bergamo is the most expensive (2,566 euros/m2), followed by Cagliari (2,511 euros/m2), Palermo (1,425 euros/m2) and Parma (2,325 euros/m2).