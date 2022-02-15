Savona – «I don’t see any parachutes for small business owners but only an attempt to calm the minds in the face of this provision made in haste and fury ». The comment comes on the sidelines of a long day made up of calls, messages and discussions with colleagues in the category, which ended with a provision, that of the Council of Ministers, which leaves only so much anger and bitterness among the owners of the bathing establishments.

“We expected something similar after the sentence of the State Council but I do not hide the fact that there is a lot of anger among colleaguessomeone will go to Rome tomorrow to try to understand the matter better and I do not rule out that some form of protest will be evaluated – he comments Pierfranco Gandolfo, of the Aba associationAlassini bathers – Among the various points included in the amendment it is indicated that a limited period will be granted in the tender notice for the concession and a reduction in tariffs but how all this can be reconciled with the request for heavy investments is a mystery – he continues the owner of the Selin baths – without considering that they speak of a parachute for those who have active mortgages and live mainly thanks to this activity but it is only an attempt to appease public opinion ».

According to Gandolfo, the criteria with which the tender notices will have to be carried out are rather smoky from various points of view.

“Fixed structures will be demolished or left and furthermore the indemnities they speak of as indicated now will be calculated, at least for the last two years, on the summer seasons of the covid, completely out of phase with respect to the pre-pandemic periods – adds Gandolfo – not to mention that even so the necessary investments will be rather elevated “. The fear is that the hypothesis we have been talking about for years, the arrival of multinationals, may be confirmed.

“Only those with strong capital will be able to afford such investmentsperhaps guaranteeing rates in line with what is requested, and certainly these funds are not available to small entrepreneurs but to large companies that will also be able to participate in more calls – continues the representative of Aba – The few hopes we now have are in the laws that they will have to be launched in the coming months to carry out the concessions tenders, where everyone is declaring that things will change, but if this is the case, some parties, those who have always been against it, could not directly vote on the amendment with these indications ».