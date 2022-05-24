Ddl Competition, tension drops in the majority

According to parliamentary sources from Montercitorio, a government decision that reformulates the article relating to the whales was formulated during the majority meeting of the Senate. Thus we are moving towards a majority agreement on the Competition bill after the warning by Mario Draghi, so that it will be approved by May. According to what the AGI has learned, this is a text, to be developed in detail, which provides for higher compensation for the owners of bathing concessions and an assessment of the actual value of the companies. The tender would remain by 2023, the dispute will be postponed to the following year.

Competition bill, Malpezzi: possible positive solution on bathing establishments – “It seems to me that the climate has improved and with a common effort we can also reach a positive solution on the issue of bathing concessions. It is an important signal that the Industry Committee is starting to vote on the articles on which an agreement has been reached. It is a decisive moment for the country and to receive the huge European resources of the Recovery Fund. The Democratic Party supports the government’s action with conviction, considers the work done by Parliament to be positive and hopes that all the political forces supporting the executive will be responsible in compliance with the times “. This was stated in a note by the president of the senators of the Democratic Party, Simona Malpezzi, after the meeting of the majority group leaders on the competition bill.

Competition bill, Bernini (FI): neighbors on seaside resorts, agreement soon – “We are very far ahead on important issues, we are also ahead on bathing concessions and we hope to soon find an agreement on this too”. This was stated by the parent company of Forza Italia in the Senate, Anna Maria Bernini at the end of the majority meeting on the competition bill. In the afternoon, she added, “we will start voting on all the parties, and there are many, on which Parliament has worked very well and has found an agreement”.

Seaside resorts: Italy in the center, close agreement and new climate in the majority – “With the support of the text proposed by the government, the position of Italy in the Center, expressed by Commissioners Sandro Biasotti, Francesco Mollame and Maria Rosaria Rossi, was in conformity with what was expressed by the delegation, led by President Toti, who yesterday at Palazzo Chigi together with the Prime Minister Draghi discussed the emergencies to be addressed in Parliament. In a new climate of collaboration within the majority, which emerged during the meeting with Minister D’Incà, it will be possible to provide technical corrections in the industry committee in the coming days to the text concerning the question of bathing companies to arrive at a rapid approval of the competition bill “. This was announced by the press office of Italy at the Center in the Senate.

Seaside resorts: M5s, with a new guarantee course for virtuous companies – “If the Balneari ended up in the Greek Kalends, it was only because some political forces insisted on the ongoing mockery of companies in the sector. The operators were led to believe that the endless string of extensions would become practice, but it has been known for years that it was necessary to work on a new regulatory framework, as the EU has pointed out several times. Now common sense seems to have prevailed: the agreement reached is an excellent compromise to give virtuous entrepreneurs greater protections, to guarantee the interest of the State and to ensure that citizens who go to the sea soon arrive to pay reasonable amounts for a better and more advanced service “. This was stated in a note by the senators of the Five Star Movement in the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Commission Gianni Girotto, Cristiano Anastasi, Marco Croatti, Gabriele Lanzi and Sergio Vaccaro. “The text contains the bulk of the proposals already advanced by the M5s in December in the budget law – continue the parliamentarians -. Start of the new tender system from January 2024, bonus clauses for family businesses, recognition of a fair compensation to be paid by the successor calculated on the basis of the economic value of the company. In short, precise stakes to protect those who in recent years have made a strong contribution to the development of the sector. uncertainty, glaring distortions with companies that pay laughable rents in the face of formidable revenues, and in general a great imbalance that too many times has contributed to creating chaos “. The exponents of the M5s conclude: “The Competition bill is a key law text in the path of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: with article 2 we write the end to the crystallization of an entire sector such as that of the Bathing establishments. the new course there will be more margins for growth and guarantees for everyone. Workers included “.

