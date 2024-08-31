Seas | An undersea mountain taller than Olympus was found in the Pacific Ocean

The seas|Among other things, a rare light blue octopus and polyps called spaghetti monsters were found on the slopes of the undersea mountain.

From the Pacific Ocean An undersea mountain more than three kilometers high has been found off Chile. Its exact height is 3,109 meters. For example, Mount Olympos in Greece (2,917 m) remains lower. On the other hand, the recently discovered mountain of Japan’s Fuji (3,776 m) does not quite beat it.

The mountain was found and mapped as part of the Schmidt Ocean Institute in California led research expedition. The trip, which ended at the end of August and lasted almost a month, went to the undersea Nazca mountain range. The area is in the international sea area about 1,500 kilometers from the coast of Chile.

From the mountain found has been reported by, among others, CNN.

In the world it is estimated that there are more than 100,000 underwater mountains in totalwhich are more than a thousand meters high. Almost all of them have not yet been found, let alone mapped.

New in addition to the mountain, the expedition was able to photograph or video many completely unknown or first-time species of life in the South Pacific.

These included, among others, the light blue octopus nicknamed Casper. Elsewhere, the first sighting of it is from 2016. The species does not yet have a scientific name, because so far no individual has been caught for more detailed studies.

The Casper octopus was now found for the first time in the South Pacific.

Other rarities of the trip included polyps of the genus Siphonophora. They are called spaghetti monsters based on their appearance.

Research trip was this year’s third for the Nazca mountain range and the nearby Salas y Gómez mountain range.

The balance of the two previous trips was more than 150 species new to science. According to CNN the research area is considered a strong candidate due to its rich ecosystem of the UN Convention on the Protection of Marine Nature as the first conservation area. The contract is recent, from last year.

Siphonophora polyps resemble spaghetti.

The slopes of the new, newly discovered mountain are populated by, among other things, corals, sea anemones, snake stars and sponges. Many kinds of fish swim among them.

Squalus mitsukurii belongs to the spiny shark family.