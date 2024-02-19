Enjoy the 85-inch screen and 4K UHD resolution, it will make you immerse yourself in clear, sharp images full of details with the great discounts they have Sears and Sam's Club for you, so you take advantage of the opportunity to brand new.

If you want to buy a giant Smart TV to enjoy your favorite movies and series, the department store owned by Carlos Slim has an unmissable offer, to the point of offering it with a lower discount than the wholesale store that operates through customers with a current membership.

While Sears on its website offers this 85-inch Samsung 4K UN85CU8000FXZX screen, equipped with OLED technology that will give you an unparalleled visual experience with a Starting price of $32,850 offers 30% discount.

Therefore, with a price of $22,995 free shipping and Months Without Interest, You will be able to enjoy unprecedented images, thanks to the fact that it has deep blacks, crisp whites and vibrant colors that come to life in each scene.

Meanwhile, at Sam's Club you can find this Smart TV for a price of $23,016 with the flexibility of up to 18 Months Interest Free with participating cards, in addition to this, when paying with a debit card you will be able to save 2.25%.

What are the features of the Samsung 85″ Smart TV?

⦿ Ultra slim Air Slim design

⦿ Dynamic Crystal Color and Crystal Processor 4K

⦿ Multi View: Several screens in one

⦿ Motion Accelerator allows you to improve motion and image clarity

⦿ Multiple Voice Assistant: Choose the voice assistant you like the most

⦿ It has a web browser to explore the Internet quickly and easily.

⦿ With its HDMI, USB, Ethernet connectivity, you will have multiple options to connect your devices and accessories.

⦿ It also has output terminals for optical digital audio, WiFi and BT5.2.

⦿ Its dimensions are 108.4 cm high, 190 cm front and 2.6 cm deep.

⦿ Weight of 41.5 kg, they make it easy to install and place anywhere in your home.