Sears stands out by offering items from the most trusted and recognized brands in the coffee maker market. From iconic brands to the latest innovations, you can trust the quality of your purchase, For coffee fans, it has unmissable promotions.

We will tell you which are some of the coffee makers that the department store has. with up to 55% discount, Know its characteristics which will make them sell out quickly because it is an unmissable opportunity, since you can prepare your coffee in minutes and enjoy professional results.

Free Aicok 12 Cup Coffee Maker Electric Wine Bottle Opener

⦿ Price: $1,579

⦿ With capacity for 12 cups, the Aicok coffee maker is your perfect ally to enjoy an aromatic and intense coffee.

⦿ Receive a practical electric wine bottle opener as a gift

⦿ Technology: Automatic

⦿ Water Capacity: 1.2 L

⦿ Power: 900W

⦿ Types of Filters: Permanent

⦿ Cup Capacity: 12

Prima Latte Ll Touch Coffee Maker Gray Oster

⦿ Price: $6,289

⦿ Experience elegance and convenience with the Oster Prima Latte Ll Touch Coffee Maker.

⦿ With a touch panel to select the type of drink, pre-programmed options and a self-cleaning cycle, this coffee maker gives you maximum control over your preparations.

⦿ Touch Panel with Pre-programmed Options

⦿ Progress Bar for Preparation Control

⦿ Foam Intensity Knob

⦿ Milk Tank with Greater Capacity

⦿ Consistent Temperature for a Perfect Experience

Oster 3-in-1 Frappe Coffee Maker Bvstdc03B013

⦿ Price: $2,999

⦿ Bring the coffee shop experience to your home with the Oster 3-in-1 Frappe Coffee Maker.

⦿ This versatile machine allows you to prepare frozen, iced or hot drinks.

⦿ Includes a built-in blender for frappes and smoothies.

⦿ 3 in 1 functionality

⦿ Integrated Measurement Marks for Easy Preparation

⦿ Quick Preparation of Hot or Iced Coffee

⦿ Reusable Coffee Filter

⦿ Includes 2 Reusable Cups and Accessories

These offers are a unique opportunity to renew your coffee experience at incredible prices, with these offers you can enjoy the start of your day with a perfectly prepared coffee and enjoy the pleasure of opening a bottle of wine with ease, as well as discover the convenience of Prepare your favorite drinks at home with this multifunctional coffee maker.