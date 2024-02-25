When looking for rest, recliners have become more than just furniture because using them is a guarantee of comfort and relaxation. Sears, having the motto of “Sears, understands you”, is aware of this need, therefore, it presents a range of recliners at almost half the price, making convenience more accessible than ever.

The department store owned by Carlos Slim offers its customers the possibility of taking advantage of exclusive promotions with bank cards and free shipping.

Each recliner comes with specific details, ensuring buyers make informed decisions. Whether it's the modern Bolton Chocolate or the luxurious Hercules Black, quality and comfort are guaranteed.

If you are looking to transform your rest space with a touch of luxury and comfort, this offer from Sears is an opportunity that you should not miss. Renew your home and Experience the pleasure of relaxation with these recliners at unbeatable prices.

Bolton Chocolate Recliner Armchair Space Furniture

⦿ Discounted price: $5,299

⦿ Material: Microfiber

⦿ Style: Minimalist and Contemporary

⦿ Foldable: Yes

⦿ Structure Color: Tobacco

⦿ Tapestry Color: Chocolate

Hercules Recliner Black MADERIAN

⦿ Current price: $12,999

⦿ Starting price: $23,800

⦿ Measurements: Length: 105 cm; depth: 95 cm; height 106 cm

⦿ Imported super soft fabric

⦿ With 30 thousand resistance cycles

⦿ Pine wood structure, imported metal hardware

⦿Best quality seat foam in Mexico

⦿ Highly durable polyurethane legs

With 14 different options, Sears offers a variety of models to satisfy the most demanding tastes. From the elegant Bolton Chocolate Recliner from Espacio Muebles to the stunning Hércules Rojo Recliner from MADERIAN, there is something for every style and color of armchair that suits your preference.