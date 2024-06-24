Coming home after a hectic day and enjoying the comfort of a reclining sofa is an experience that everyone wants. Whether you are thinking about remodeling your home, becoming independent or having a piece of furniture for surprise visits, having a reclining sofa bed provides comfort in your home as well as helps you take advantage of each of its spaces since you can place it however you want, whether in a comfortable armchair or a bed.

Sears is a department store known for offering a wide variety of high-quality products, this time the company owned by Carlos Slim has launched an unmissable offer: the Relax Recliner Armchair with a 42% discount. With an initial price of $8,999, you can now purchase it for only $5,169 or in 20 monthly installments of $258.45. This armchair is available in a variety of colors so you can choose the one that best suits your decor.

If you’re looking for a comfortable and functional recliner to relax after a hectic day, you can’t pass up this offer from Sears. With a discount of almost half the price, the Relax Recliner becomes an ideal option to bring comfort to your home, as you can Enjoy this furniture to relax watching your favorite movies or simply to sleep.

Features of the Relax Recliner Armchair

◉ Comfortable and Ergonomic Design: Padded to provide comfort and support, especially in the lumbar area, with a completely folding seat that tilts back with the weight of your body.

◉ High Quality Upholstery: Upholstered in vinyl leather, soft to the touch and easy to clean, available in a variety of colors to suit your style.

Practical Functionality: Includes cup holders so you can enjoy your favorite drink while you relax.

◉ Robust Structure: Made with high quality materials that guarantee durability and resistance.

◉ Modern Style: Its contemporary design adapts to any type of decoration.

Specifications:

◉ Line: RELAX

◉ Model: Relax

◉ Product Type: Armchair

◉ Fabric Design: To choose

◉ Upholstery Material: Vinyl leather

◉ Number of Bodies: 1

◉ Is it Reclinable: Yes

◉ Leg Material: Aluminum

◉ Leg Color: Silver

◉ Style: Modern

◉ Sofa Format: Modular

◉ Structure Materials: Recliner

◉ Is it a sofa bed: No

◉ Accessories Included: 0

◉ Assembly Required: No

◉ Maximum Supported Weight: 80 kg