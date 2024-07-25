The Nintendo Switch is one of the most versatile and popular consoles on the market, especially valued for its portable capacity that allows you to take it anywhere, ideal for vacations. Its innovative design combines the functionalities of a desktop and portable console, offering unlimited entertainment for players of all ages and experience levels.

In the quest to attract more customers, stores like Elektra, Sears and Liverpool are offering significant discounts on the Nintendo Switch, as well as free shipping and flexible payment options. Below we present their prices, as well as the features of the console, so you can compare where it is easier for you to buy.

On the one hand, in the department store owned by Carlos Slim, Sears, you can buy the Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB Neon + 22-in-1 Accessory Kit. It was originally priced at $6,009, but now you can purchase it for $5,539 or in 20 monthly installments of $276.95, with free shipping included.

At Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s Mexican retailer, Elektra, the Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB Neon + 22-in-1 Accessory Kit is offered for $5,799, with the option of weekly payments of $125.

During the Big Liverpool Sale, the Nintendo Switch OLED 64GB + Accessories is available for $5,799 or up to 6 months without interest for $966.50, also with free shipping so you can order it from the comfort of your home.

Features of the Nintendo Switch OLED



◉ 7-inch OLED display: Delivers bright colors and sharp contrasts, enhancing the viewing experience in both portable and TV mode.

◉ Adjustable and Wide Support: Allows you to comfortably enjoy the semi-portable mode, ideal for playing in small spaces.

◉ 64GB Internal Storage: Enough space for apps, photos, videos, and more.

◉ Joy-Con with Special Buttons: They include buttons for capturing screenshots and an infrared camera that detects the distance and shapes of objects.

◉ NVIDIA Tegra processor: Provides a dynamic gaming experience with fast responses and fluid transitions in high definition.

◉ Connectivity: Includes USB port, HDMI output, Bluetooth 4.1, and wireless LAN, with compatibility for IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac networks.

◉ Battery life: Varies between 4.5 and 9 hours, depending on usage.

Technical specifications



◉ Screen resolution: 1280x720p (portable) and 1920x1080p at 60 fps (TV mode)

◉ Audio output: Supports linear PCM 5.1 (TV mode)

◉ Speakers: Stereo

◉ Sensors: Accelerometer, gyroscope, and brightness sensor

◉ Battery: 4310mAh