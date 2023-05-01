“I don’t know what to do”, a young man discovered his father’s infidelity due to a toy debt at Sears and some tuna pancakes that a child likes; case goes viral on the internet.

Everything seems to indicate that Shakira is not the only one who discovers an unfaithful man due to a jam, because a girl realized that her father is unfaithful thanks to the fact that he connected the dots with a boy who likes tuna pancakes.

Through the TikTok social network, an influencer told a story about her follower, who discovered that her father allegedly cheated on her mother with a coworker of his thanks to receiving receipts from the Sears store.

The tiktoker identified as ‘@almendralugo_’, reported that the young woman who realized that her father was lying to her family, found out about everything because, being a Sears customer, she shares the card and affiliation with her father.

For this reason, when she began to receive charges for some toys, it seemed strange to her, since neither she nor her partner had bought them, even when she asked her father he did not deny, at first he thought it was a surprise for his children, but time passed and no one in his family received those gifts.

She began to see signs since her father was not with her so much anymore, and one day when she was spinning situations, she realized that the man one day told her that he had eaten tuna pancakes, which caused her surprise since her mother never had them. prepare because you don’t like them.

The young woman recounted in the viral video: “Recently one of my father’s workers, who is about my age, threw a birthday party for one of her sons who is tiny”.

However, when talking calmly with the child, the little one confessed: “I love tuna pancakes, and I don’t know how he said ‘oh, I want to show you something, your dad gave it to me when he comes to my house'”.

The surprising thing was that he took out the toys that Sears is charging him for, for this reason, he finally pointed out that he does not know what to do about it, since everything indicates that his father is unfaithful to his mother.

