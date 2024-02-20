Fashion and trend lovers, when looking for quality items from iconic brands, Sears has an offer that you cannot miss; placed in auction of the Guess brand, offering discounts of up to 66% on a wide range of products including watches, t-shirts, fragrances and bags.

The department store owned by Carlos Slim offers everything from perfumes, clothing and accessories from a wide variety of brands to satisfy all the tastes of its customers, therefore, at place quality items, stand out by providing these Guess products.

Guess is one of the most recognized brands in the world for its style, offer accessories such as watches, glasses, and accessories in general for women and men, Therefore, know the discounts that Sears has.

GUESS Women's Watch VALENCIA Silver

⦿ Price: $1,519

⦿ Guess watch with silver stainless steel case and bezel.

⦿ Silver stainless steel link extender.

⦿ White dial with luminescent hands, contrasting and multifunction indicators.

⦿ Resistant to splashes of water.

Guess Straight Cut Women's T-shirt

⦿ Price: $549

Women's Fragrance Guess Bella Vita Pink Edt 100 Ml

⦿ Price: $1,500

⦿ Fruity floral fragrance that highlights the playful and carefree side of the Guess woman.

⦿ Flirty notes of Italian lemon, juicy cassis and bright quince.

⦿ Exotic floral heart with jasmine, magnolia flower, cypress and muguet.

⦿ Finished with orris, moss, sandalwood and skin musks.

Medium Pink Crossbody Bag Guess Factory

⦿ Price: $1,429

⦿ Beautiful bag in Guess Factory crossbody silhouette in medium pink.

⦿ Made with 100% PU material and synthetic interior.

⦿ Dimensions: Height – 16 cm, Width – 23 cm, Depth – 6 cm.

Guess Rfid Trifold Wallet for Men Model Elo 31Gue11042001

⦿ Price: $479

⦿ Guess BIFOLD type wallet made of 100% textured Sheep nappa leather.

⦿ Black topstitching and RFID blocking technology.

⦿ Interior with wallet and multiple card slots and ID window.