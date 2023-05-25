It is no longer always the topic of conversation, but on Wednesday in the southern Portuguese village of Praia da Luz it will again be about the disappearance of Maddie McCann. AD correspondent Edwin Winkels reports from the search location and the place where the British toddler disappeared: “Even if it is bad news when she is found, the family can finally close it.”

#Searching #main #traces #Maddie #McCann #hope #answer #fades