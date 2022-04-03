Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- A farm with firearm casings, another with evidencemany parks, vacant lots and discarded farms, was the Advance of the second, of three days, of the second brigade of the Seeking Mothers of Jalisco and Searching Mothers of Sonoraon Saturday April 02, 2022.

The work was carried out in the municipality of Tlajomulco de ZunigaJalisco, in the subdivisions Chulavista (different phases) and Villa Fontana Aqua Phase 6the latter being, where the Seeking Mothers They found clues like firearm casingson a farm and An identification in other.

With shovels, picks, rods and a lot of energy, the Searching Mothers of Sonoranext to the Seeking Mothers of Jaliscoas well as the recently formed collective of Young Seekers of Jalisco They toured farm after farm, vacant lot after vacant lot and park after park, with the purpose of finding their missing persons.

Without import terrainpassing through pastures, among garbage or abandoned farms, the Seeking Mothers They were looking for any sign of finding to find “their treasures” as they call their disappeared.

Let us remember that the day of yesterday was the first of three that this brigade takes placeand resulted in the finding of 20 bags with human remains found in just one abandoned farm in Colonia Chulavista, also in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

It should be mentioned thatthis is the first brigade from The Seeker Mothers in Jaliscoin which they have already been accompanied by state authoritiesnational and municipal, such as the Guadalajara Police, the Jalisco Special Search Commission, the state Police, the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences (Semefo) and the National Guard.

The recent brigade of the Searching Mothers was held from April 1 to 3 in Jalisco, a state that is among those of highest number of missing personscounting, to date, with more than 14 thousand complaints.

The first brigade of Searching Mothers of Sonoraalong with the Seeking Mothers of Jalisco carried out from February 21 to 26, resulted in the discovery of 81 bodies of dead people and a total 221 bags with possible human remains without the accompaniment of the authorities.

After the findings, it is also important to mention that a recognition process of the remains of people found dead; the Searching Mothers have denounced that this process is very slowlasting up to a year and a half for the identifications to be carried out by DNA tests by Semefo, they ask the authorities to carry out the necessary actions to speed up said process.

The Searching Mothers of Sonora, Jalisco and the Young Searchers of Jalisco extend an invitation to the general public, whether or not they have a missing person and want to join the brigade, you can.