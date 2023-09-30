“They say that from here everyone listens to you; I mean with the dignity of one mother who will never stop searching, that in my country there is something broken. Thousands of women and men disappear every day, leaving orphans, empty chairs and mothers scratching dirt. It is the publication through her X account made by Ceci Flores, leader of the group of Seeking Mothers of Sonora, from the press room of the Pentagon, in Washington, United States, where she went to be recognized along with other women as one of the leaders of peace and security in the world.

The significance that Ceci Flores is achieving with her search group is relevant to the disappearance of people in Mexico remains an important issue and is on the global stage. It cannot be ignored that there are around 95 thousand missing people or more in Mexico and that this problem has multiplied in the last five years.

Every day, data on missing people is released: a month and a half ago, the non-location of some young people in Lagos de Moreno was reported in the media, Jalisco; a week ago the boys from Malpaso went, Zacatecaswhich unfortunately only one survived.

In Sinaloa, as of July of this year, the disappearance of 501 people has been reported, and the search groups of women are ready to locate where there may be a clandestine grave in which their relatives are found. The work done by the families of the missing, those who live in anxiety, is titanic in the face of an authority that only partially manages to support them with shovels, pickaxes or some gasoline. But never to find those responsible.

We recommend you read: