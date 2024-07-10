Fast pace in Milton Keynes

“At the beginning of the year the rivals were not as close as we expected, but McLaren has made a huge step forward since Miami and Mercedes’ development in some areas has also been a success.” So says the technical director of Red Bull Pierre Wache he explained that the start of 2024 was easier than expected for the Anglo-Austrian team, which now finds itself having to deal with a technical leadership that is no longer so evident if not even lost.

Max Verstappen He had started 2024 with seven consecutive pole positions, in the next five qualifying sessions he only achieved one more, although it was nothing short of sensational given that the Dutchman put four tenths ahead of Lando Norris on a short track like the Red Bull Ring (a streak in the last five qualifying sessions in which it should also be considered that in Canada Verstappen did the same time to the thousandth as George Russell).

As reported by the The Telegraph the innovations brought to Silverstone (in particular a new floor) will be integrated with other material currently in production in Milton Keynes. The Dutch newspaper reports that it is ‘cooking’ “another significant package of fresh material“ for the Hungarian Grand Prix. “Yes, we have some new features, hopefully they work,” said Max Verstappen during Thursday’s media activity at Silverstone. A change to the front wing during the second pit stop was crucial in the British GP. On the hard tyres, Verstappen was significantly quicker than Hamilton and Norris who were on the softs, but Piastri on the mediums kept pace with the Dutchman. The British weekend was not linear due to the rain that fell on Saturday and the data collected will be processed to make the most of the new features that have already debuted in Great Britain (the ones introduced by Red Bull in Japan then bore fruit later in China). Pierre Waché and his technical team are making maximum efforts to give Max Verstappen an RB20 at the level of the cars available to his rivals, a process in which the spectre of the problem of the correlation between the simulator and the track always looms, a problem that both the Dutch driver and Helmut Marko have spoken about.