The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced that there are a number of inheritance files for about 680 deceased, located in the courts of Al Ain, Al Amerah, Bani Yas, and Al Ruwais, which include amounts belonging to a number of beneficiaries that have not been requested to be disbursed to the beneficiaries to date.

The department called on the stakeholders and the beneficiaries, or those acting on their behalf, to view the list of names listed on the department’s website and to investigate the names of their relatives, noting the need to communicate with official channels during official working hours to ensure that they are entitled to receive the amount or not, within a maximum period of 14 days from Announcement date.