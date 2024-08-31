Ciudad Juarez— A small boat from the Fire Department with two officers on board is searching this morning for the teenager who was swept away by the current, in the dam that borders the Gardeno subdivision and the Mahle maquiladora.

According to Sergio Rodríguez, director of Municipal Civil Protection, the search includes the minor’s aunt, who remains unidentified.

Since the incident occurred last night, social media users have pointed out that the current on Tapioca Street, which swept away the students, led to the Mahle maquiladora, and from there the drain emptied into the dam where the teenager is now being searched for.

So far, no positive results have been obtained.