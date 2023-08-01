After escaping the hell of war that targeted them in Darfur, thousands of refugees fleeing the region in western Sudan to Chad find it difficult to obtain adequate shelter and some basic supplies as heavy rains and winds destroy their makeshift camps..

The United Nations estimates that more than 300,000 people have fled Darfur to Chad since April 15, since fighting broke out between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other cities in western Sudan..

Islam, one of the nearly 33,000 refugees residing in a camp in Orange, Chad, asked for shelter from the endless rain as she stood in front of the destroyed tents..

“Please give us shelter as soon as possible,” she said with tears running down her face. “This is humiliating. Everyone here lost three or four people and came without food or water.”“.

Some of the refugees are now staying in canvas tents damaged by the rain, while others are covered in blankets for warmth.

Aid agencies operating in Chad are having difficulty with the onset of the rainy season in providing aid to refugees who arrive on foot or on donkey carts, as each wave of clashes pushes more people to cross the border into Chad..

The Darfur Bar Association stated that an attack on the town of Sirba, located in West Darfur, has killed more than 200 people and forced thousands to flee recently..

Those fleeing Darfur reported food shortages and power and water cuts, amid outbreaks of violence in residential areas.

“It was not safe to move around and there was nothing to eat in the market. So we came with our children and came here and found the road worse,” Mohamed Ibrahim told Reuters.“.