Stevie Wonder, during a recording for Motown. Universal Music Group

We know that some record companies are, to put it crudely, associations of malefactors, but that they also — an ethical and aesthetic dilemma — function as incubators for art, pop art. Specifically, we believe that Motown Records was one of the pinnacles of that dual approach. Of course: better not to repeat the cliché that the Detroit company worked as an automobile assembly line …