From: Julian Mayr, Bjarne Kommnick

Hunting for a parking space can be extremely nerve-wracking. Because a driver “steals” a free space, an argument ensues.

Tyrol – Whether by the sea or in the mountains – many travelers hope to simply switch off on vacation. This expectation is often disappointed. The hope of rest and relaxation on Lake Garda, the Adriatic or in South Tyrol is not always fulfilled. Inevitably, situations in the supposed vacation paradise remind you of everyday life at home.

Video shows Italian couple having their parking space snatched away right under their noses

The search for a parking space is particularly annoying for both holidaymakers and locals. It is particularly bitter when one car takes up several parking spaces. Especially in high season, this can quickly become hopeless at popular travel destinations and lead to heated tempers. In the popular holiday region of Pustertal in South Tyrol, the fight for one of the coveted parking spaces is now threatening to escalate.

The sun is shining, the temperatures are midsummer. Ideal conditions for a nice day on holiday. If it weren’t for the annoying issue of finding a parking space. With a little patience, however, a space will sooner or later become available even on busy days in the picturesque town of Bruneck in South Tyrol’s Pustertal. It’s only annoying when the parking space you’ve been waiting for for several minutes or even hours is suddenly taken by other drivers. That’s what happened to an Italian couple, as a viral video shows. Recently, a parking space dispute between neighbors also attracted attention.

Residents film argument over parking space: woman insults her opponent

From a bird’s eye view, a person, presumably a local resident, is filming the traffic below. A woman dressed in pink is standing in one of the coveted parking spaces. In front of her is a blue car, obviously willing to take up the parking space. Initially in a relatively moderate tone, the woman explains to the driver that her husband was just about to use the parking space a few meters away. However, when she moves from the front to the driver’s side, the driver seizes the opportunity and drives into the free parking space. This is when a wild argument begins.

A loud argument about a parking space recently disturbed the holiday idyll in the tranquil town of Bruneck (South Tyrol). © Joana Kruse/Imago Screenshot Bruneck & Wir / Brunico e noi

“No, we’re here,” the woman screams, knocking on the hood of the blue car. “Why are you so presumptuous?” she accuses the man who quickly gets out and suggests that she go for another drive. Then the angry woman starts a loud tirade of abuse: “Asshole, bully, disgusting monster!”, followed by repeated phrases. “The world is sick because of people like you,” she calls after him, while the man, who seems unimpressed, briefly moves away from his car. Recently there was also trouble over a brazen illegal parker.

Video of parking dispute goes viral

Only the angry woman’s companion is able to force her away from the “crime scene” and back into the car. But even there, with the window open, the insults continue as before, until the vehicle finally drives away and traffic flows again for the cars behind.

The video has been viewed more than 130,000 times on Facebook within a few days. Numerous people comment on the footage. “The Germans reserve the sunbeds and the Italians reserve the parking spaces,” reads one not entirely serious comment. Another user writes: “Friendliness takes a vacation…” Some users sympathize with the man who was verbally attacked, while others show understanding for the woman who was scolding him.

Users react to parking dispute: “The problem is today’s society”

While many people reacted to the parking dispute with amusement, not every comment was bursting with joy: “This is how you imagine relaxed vacationers. In the end, however, it is a scene that reveals the wrong development in South Tyrol and our time in general… and that is less funny,” says one user. Other users expressed concerns about the problem of mass tourism in the popular vacation region. However, it cannot be said with certainty whether the people involved were vacationers.

However, one Facebook user notes that it is not about “being a tourist”; it can “happen to anyone.” The “problem is today’s society, in which harassment, disrespect and, above all, rudeness prevail,” is his comment.

Is stealing a parking space a crime?

Neither the angry woman’s practice of briefly keeping the parking space free for the car, nor the behavior of the cheeky driver who grabbed the parking space in this case, are illegal, as the legal aid portal laleggepertutti.it clarifies. But was the dispute over the parking space even necessary? As the municipality of Bruneck lists on its website, there are numerous paid parking spaces, around 900 of which are in public parking lots and garages, as well as some free parking spaces in the city.

The colour of the border lines may also indicate whether the parking spaces are free or subject to a fee:

Pink lines: Parking spaces for pregnant women and parents with children up to two years of age

White border lines: Parking is free, often with a parking meter

Blue lines: Parking is subject to a fee

Yellow lines: Parking only for authorized persons

Source: ÖAMTC, pustertal.org

However, it is always worth it for holidaymakers to park their cars correctly. If drivers are caught parking illegally, fines of at least 45 euros are imposed in Italy.