Police and Public Prosecutors in North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany, announced today, Saturday, that a criminal investigation team is looking for a car driver who raided a group of people at a playground, indicating that the raid may have been deliberate.

According to current evidence, on Thursday evening, the car hit a person and toppled him in the air, while the rest of the group managed to jump to the sides in time.

The police and the prosecution said that the unknown car driver is being searched for committing an attempted murder.

It is believed that the car driver approached the group of about 30 people slowly at first and then speeded the car towards about five people, and upon the arrival of the police at the scene, they found a person with slight injuries. The police and the prosecution stated that it is not yet clear whether his injury was As a result of the car colliding with him.