Fujairah Police is investigating an incident of a dog attacking a woman and her two children on the beach in the Emirate of Fujairah, after receiving a report yesterday afternoon from a hospital in the Emirate stating that a woman and her two children had been attacked by a dog that caused them injuries in separate parts of their bodies.

According to the Fujairah Police, in a statement, the head of the family submitted a report stating that three girls were taking a walk on the beach with a dog while his wife and two children were sitting on the beach when they were surprised by a dog attacking them, causing them injuries.

She added that specialized police teams are completing all procedures to apprehend those who endanger the lives of others, in preparation for referring them to the Public Prosecution.

Fujairah Police also appeals to members of the public to inform the police at the number 999 when observing such behavior that may harm others in public places.