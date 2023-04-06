Be careful what you say to your kids, everything can come back one day. In a good or a bad way. Bugatti makes a fancy egg together with the London jeweler Asprey, because Ettore Bugatti’s father once said that he loves eggs. Not because he is such a fan of cholesterol, no, Carlo Bugatti thought eggs ‘the purest perfect form of nature’.

Bugatti and Asprey only make 111 pieces of the ‘object’. The prices for the first 101 eggs vary from about 18,000 euros to 45,000 euros. The last ten copies are even more special. Some extras are glued to these eggs, which increases the value to around 180,000 euros. Fortunately, this is a case of getting two, paying one. You also get an NFT with it.

The Royale Edition of the egg has a carbon fiber skin with some ribbons of silver and diamonds in it. The open surfaces of carbon fiber are decorated with dancing elephants. That’s not a reference to the Disney movie Fantasy, but the mascot of the Bugatti Type 41 Royale. Its sculpture was designed by Ettore’s brother, aptly named Rembrandt.

No egg yolk in Bugatti’s egg

You open the egg of Bugatti and Asprey with a ‘complex hinge’. On the inside you will find a silver image of the Chateau Saint Jean. That abode in Molsheim bought Ettore Bugatti in the 1920s and now serves as Bugatti’s headquarters. In front of the chateau is a small silver scale model of the Type 41 Royale.