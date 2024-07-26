OpenAI announced in a blog post that it has launched SearchGPT, a temporary prototype of new AI search capabilities that deliver fast, timely answers with clear, relevant sources. Designed to enhance the combination of AI models with information from the web, it is now available to a select group of users and publishers to gather feedback.

“SearchGPT represents a new way to search for answers on the web,” says Sam Altman’s working group. “The goal is to make research faster and easier by leveraging the conversational capabilities of our AI models with real-time information from the web.”

SearchGPT, will use a conversational modelquestions will receive up-to-date answers directly from the web, accompanied by clear links to relevant sources. Users will be able to ask follow-up questions to refine their search, just like in a conversation, with context deepening with each query..

“We are committed to supporting a thriving ecosystem of publishers and creators,” they say from OpenAI. “We want to help users discover publisher sites and offer more search options.”

SearchGPT It was designed to help users connect with publishers, with clear citations and links in searches.. Responses will include inline attributions and links, allowing users of the service to be informed about the sources of the information that is returned by the system and to explore further results in a sidebar with links to the sources.

OpenAI has collaborated, in a systemic way, with publishers to design this experience and continue to gather their feedback. In addition to launching the prototype, In fact, functions have been implemented for publishers to “manage” their presence on the search engine.

“We’ve heard from publishers and creators about how to best interact with AI research products and how their content performs,” adds OpenAi. “We will use this prototype to learn more and share the results, improving the experience in areas like local information and commerce.”





“Sam and the talented team at OpenAI fully understand that for AI-powered search to be effective, it must be grounded in high-quality, highly reliable information from trusted sources. The relationship between technology and content must be symbiotic, and provenance must be protected..” Robert Thomson, Chief Executive Officer, News Corp, comments

“User and publisher feedback will be crucial to refine SearchGPT and integrate best-of-breed features into ChatGPT” conclude from OpenAi. For those interested in trying SearchGPT, you can sign up for the waiting list.