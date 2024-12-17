OpenAI has released free access to SearchGPT, the search engine on-line powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that competes directly with Google Search. The tool is now available to all users in mobile versions, web and ChatGPT desktop.

The organization led by Sam Altman launched this resource in October as an exclusive benefit for plan subscribers Plus. The feature enables ChatGPT to deliver quick responses with links to relevant and verified online sources. Its operation is based on an optimized version of the GPT-4o model. The variant was trained with synthetic data generation techniques that include information generated with the OpeAI o1-preview algorithm.

“SearchGPT leverages third-party search services and content provided directly by our publishing partners,” the company explains. OpenAI has licensing agreements with multiple publishing and media powerhouse conglomerates such as Associated Press, Axel Springer, Conde Nast, Dotdash Meredith, financial timeyes, GEDI, Hearst, Le Monde, News Corp, Hurry, Reuters, The Atlantisc, time and Vox Media.

With SearchGPT, OpenAI declares war on Google After months of speculation about its search ambitions, OpenAI has revealed SearchGPT, a prototype search engine that could help the company take a slice of Google’s lucrative business.

How to use SearchGPT for free

Those interested in using the novelty must create an OpenAI account. While ChatGPT can be used anonymously, its search engine requires a registered profile.

SearchGPT is activated by giving click on the world-shaped button located in the dialog box. When entering a query, the system will automatically explore various information portals to collect and display content that responds to the request. It includes a button called “Sources” that displays a sidebar on the screen with the news and publications used as reference.

Screenshot of the SearchGPT feature that OpenAI has integrated into ChatGPT.Courtesy ChatGPT

The search in the web ChatGPT provides results in text format, with graphs and visuals on topics such as the weather, the stock market, sporting events, news and maps. Kevin Well, product manager at OpenAI, has said that the version available for free includes some improvements compared to the variant presented in October.

The interface on mobile devices was updated to adopt a look and functionality similar to that of a conventional search engine. When users ask about a specific location, such as a restaurant or tourist site, the system displays a list of options with images, reviews, and hours of operation. When selecting an alternative, provide additional information and a map with directions to the location. The subscribers premium They can access the Advanced Voice Mode that allows queries using natural language and multimedia references.

Widespread access to SearchGPT has the potential to undermine Google’s business, analysts say. The big tech of Mountain View, California, controls about 90% of Internet searches and dominates the majority of search engine advertising revenue. Despite this, some research has indicated that the quality of Google Search results has drastically reduced in recent years. OpenAI could gain a privileged place in the segment. Despite this, it is still not clear how it will capitalize on its new proposal or the measures it will take to sustain its operation.