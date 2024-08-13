Searches conducted in New Moscow in connection with army dry rations scam

In New Moscow, as part of the case of scams with dry rations for the Russian army, security forces conducted searches in one of the apartments. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, the property belongs to one of the detained top managers of the Gryazinsky Food Plant. Searches were conducted back in April. The investigation believed that this apartment could contain objects, documents and electronic media that would be of evidentiary value for the case.