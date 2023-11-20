Searches were conducted in the Leninsky District Court of Rostov-on-Don in a corruption case

Searches took place in the Leninsky District Court of Rostov-on-Don. This is reported by Telegram– Don Mash channel.

According to the department, security forces are also conducting searches in the homes of some judges. Chairman Alexey K. and judge Vladimir Kh. are suspected of corruption. All collected materials will be sent to the High Qualification Board of Judges of Russia for a decision on whether to initiate a case.

Last week, searches took place in the Sovetsky District Court in a case related to corruption.

