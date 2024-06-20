Associate Professor of RosUniMed Sarvin detained in the case of accepting bribes from students

At the Russian University of Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Russia (RosUniMed, formerly the Moscow State Medical and Dental University named after A.I. Evdokimov (MGMSU), on Wednesday, June 19, investigative actions were carried out due to the possible purchase of exams.

Teachers and students were involved in the scheme. About 30 people were taken to the police department. According to the source RIA News in law enforcement agencies, a criminal case of bribery was opened.

At least one university associate professor detained

According to one version, the university organized a scheme for students to purchase exams. According to eyewitnesses, a large number of armed security forces took part in the operation to detain the suspects. The detainees are being held in the assembly hall of the Ministry of Internal Affairs department; their phones have been confiscated.

Among the possible defendants is at least one associate professor at the university. The Baza publication clarifies that this is Associate Professor of the Department of Traumatology, Orthopedics and Disaster Medicine Arkady Sarvin. He was detained at about 6:00 on Wednesday, June 19, at his home. A search was conducted there, and the man’s computer and phone were confiscated.

A source in law enforcement agencies said that RosUniMed students testified against Sarvin; for a monetary reward, the teacher helped them pass exams.

The development of the case began two years ago

Two years ago, two students collected money from other students “for exams” that not all of them passed, and the relatives of one of the students wrote a statement about fraud. From that moment the development of the case began.

Detentions took place not only at the university itself, but also at the home addresses of teachers and students. Security forces searched their apartments and took away equipment and documents. Teachers from several faculties were among those detained.

Also among them are students Babaev and Muslimov, who allegedly took money from other university students to transfer to teachers. At the same time, students from Iran could also suffer from the actions of scammers.

The university commented on the incident

The press service of RosUniMed confirmed that operational measures are being carried out at the university. The university is helping and assisting the investigation in every possible way.

They also assured that the incident will not affect the work of the educational institution, and the educational process will continue without changes.

