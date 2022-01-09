The number of deaths in the grave accident happened on saturday in a lake of

BrazilAfter a huge rocky wall fell on some tourist boats, it rose from seven to eight, official sources reported this Sunday.

Rescue teams found the body of a man submerged in the accident area, in the municipality of Capitólio, state of Minas Gerais (southeast), and they continue with the search for the other two disappeared, according to what the spokesman for the Fire Department, Pedro Aihara, told reporters.

In addition to the eight deaths, there were about thirty injured, most minor, although four of them remain hospitalized.

The disaster, which was recorded with the cell phones of other travelers who were in the place, occurred on Saturday around noon local time, when a huge rock fell off the canyon wall and fell on four boats that were in the Lake Furnas.

Firefighters initially reported that there were 20 missing, although hours later they reduced that number considerably by contacting the vast majority of them.

In a video that circulates on social networks moments before the incident, the affected boats are observed trying to get away from the canyon wall, between the warnings of the people who were in the surrounding boats and while the rocky structure begins to crack.

Authorities suspect that heavy rainfall in the region in recent days put pressure on the canyon walls, which may have caused the landslide. Aihara explained the day before, in statements to the GloboNews channel, that this region of canyons is made up of sedimentary rocks “more susceptible to the actions of wind and rain” and, therefore, “have less resistance” to inclement weather.

The place where the accident occurred is a very touristy point of Capitólio, a city located about 280 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais (southeast), and famous for its natural beauties and its impressive gorges, which can be visited at through boat trips.

