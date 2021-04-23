Today, Friday, Indonesia intensified its search for a military submarine lost off the island of Bali with 53 people on board, and deployed dozens of ships and a submarine to participate in the search.

Contact with the German submarine “KRI Nangala 402-” was lost about 95 km north of Bali in the early hours of Wednesday morning during training on a torpedo attack involving the 53 crew members.

“We are deploying 21 warships, including the submarine KRI Alloguru,” said Armed Forces spokesman Ahmed Riad in a press conference.

He added that warships are supported by several civilian ships, one of which is equipped with sonar technology to detect underwater objects and remote-controlled vehicles.

He said Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India and the United States would also send rescue ships and aircraft to support the search operations.

The Navy said on Thursday that the oxygen on the submarine could continue until early Saturday. “In the event of an electrical malfunction, the oxygen supply can last for about 72 hours,” said Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono.

“It could last until 3 am on Saturday,” he added. “We hope that we can find it before the oxygen stocks run out.”

The Navy indicated that it is believed that the submarine is currently located at a depth of between 600 to 700 meters underwater, although it is designed to dive to depths ranging between 250 to 500 meters only.

An air surveillance helicopter found an oil leak in the last place it detected the submarine, but it was not clear if it was related to the accident or not. It is reported that the submarine Nangala 402- was manufactured by a German company in Kiel in the late 1970s.