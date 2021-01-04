In the Barents Sea, a search and rescue operation was completed to locate the missing sailors from the wrecked ship Onega. This was reported on Monday, January 4 TASS in Rosmorrechflot.

“Victims and objects of search were not found. Prospecting works are closed, ”the department said.

According to RIA News, from 00:00 on January 2, the rescue ships “Antais” and “Kapelan” stopped searching at the crash site. Instead, the ship “Mikula” was sent to the site, which will remain there until further notice.

The Onega crash occurred on December 28, 19 people were on board, two of them were rescued. A criminal case was initiated. It was reported that before the crash, the sailors of the Onega ship had time to turn on the emergency buoy, after which the ship capsized and sank. The Ministry of Emergency Situations believes that the cause of the incident was the roll when pulling the gear, the Federal Agency for Fishery put forward a version of a combination of unfavorable weather and violations of safety in winter.

According to the emergency services, most of the 17 missing sailors remained aboard the Onega at a depth of 130 meters.