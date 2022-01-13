Home page world

The entry of an initial vaccination against the coronavirus can be read on a vaccination card. © Patrick Pleul / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

In several federal states, the police searched apartments for allegedly forged vaccination passports. A family doctor from Bavaria is said to have issued false certificates to more than 100 people.

Donauwörth – The police searched the homes of more than 100 people in Bavaria and three other federal states who are said to have obtained false vaccination certificates.

Investigators secured vaccination cards and smartphones, among other things, during the action, which began early Thursday morning. In addition, blood was taken from the accused to clarify the vaccination status, as a police spokesman said.

The starting point of the searches is the case of a family doctor in the Donau-Ries district who is said to have administered sham vaccinations and issued vaccination certificates without vaccinations. The searches are now aimed at people who are suspected of having deliberately consulted the doctor in order to have a vaccination certified without having been vaccinated. According to the police, they are being investigated for aiding and abetting or inciting to issue incorrect health certificates and their use. In addition, there are violations of the Infection Protection Act. In the meantime, a professional ban has been imposed on the doctor.

More than 200 officers were on duty during the searches on Thursday morning, and according to a police spokesman, they were initially peaceful. dpa