Law enforcement officers conducted searches in St. Petersburg as part of the investigation of a criminal case on the organization of illegal migration. This was stated on August 1 in the Telegram channel of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city.

The searches were carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department with the support of the National Guard in four hostels in the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg.

As specified, a criminal case initiated on the grounds of a crime under Art. 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Organization of illegal migration”).

According to the agency, local residents acted together with a group of foreigners. They registered migrants on the territory of St. Petersburg on false documents, receiving money for this.

“Currently, nine people have been brought to criminal responsibility,” the department added.

Earlier, on July 29, the investigative department for the Admiralteisky District of the Main Investigation Department of the RF Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg considered a number of appeals from citizens on the facts of possible illegal residence of citizens of a foreign state in hostels located in Bolshoi Kazachy lane, on Moskovsky and Klinsky avenues, Sennaya Square and Sadovaya.

Raids were carried out, eight facts of violation of migration legislation were revealed.

Earlier, on July 22, it was reported that in Yekaterinburg, before the start of the international festival of university sports, intelligence officers would significantly increase the number of raids against migrants who are illegally in Russia.

On the same day, it became known that in the first six months of 2023, migrants committed more than 22,000 crimes in Russia. This figure is 6.3% higher than in the same period last year.