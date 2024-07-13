Investigative Committee: Investigative actions are underway at the plant that serviced the SSJ-100

Investigative actions are underway at the plant that serviced the Sukhoi Superjet-100 (SSJ-100) aircraft. This was reported by the official representative of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia Svetlana Petrenko, her words are quoted by RIA News.

“Investigative actions are also being carried out on the territory of the plant where the aircraft was undergoing maintenance. The relevant technical documentation is being seized for further study,” Petrenko said.

She noted that witnesses and eyewitnesses are also being questioned. In parallel, forensic experts continue to work at the scene of the incident.

On July 12, a TASS source in the aviation services stated that one of the versions of the crash of the Superjet 100 airliner in the Moscow region could be the failure of both engines due to birds getting into them. The Superjet 100, which was performing a test flight, crashed in the Kolomensky district of the Moscow region on July 12.