Security forces arrived to search Nurmagomedov’s father’s martial arts school in Makhachkala

Security forces have surrounded the fighting school named after Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, in Makhachkala; they have been there for the second day in a row. Armored vehicles have arrived at the building. Law enforcement officers are conducting searches after the terrorist attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent and are interrogating everyone who may be somehow connected to one of the terrorists, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, who trained at this school.

The police also cordoned off Nearest establishments and gyms.

As Shot reports, at the moment installed three fighters from the school who were in close contact with Kagirov. They may soon be interrogated as part of the investigation into the terrorist attack. Surveys were also conducted with the club’s senior coach and other athletes.

The liquidated terrorist Kagirov was an MMA fighter and represented Nurmagomedov’s club

The media reports that mass inspections are expected in the republic’s sports sections reported at the beginning of the week. The operatives planned to conduct inspections of the halls where mixed martial arts are practiced. Law enforcement officers need to find out whether there are radicals among the athletes, as well as participants in “sleeper cells”.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the closure of fighting schools in Dagestan is not being discussed.

This measure became necessary after information appeared that the liquidated terrorist Kagirov was a student of Nurmagomedov’s school. During this time, he fought two fights – both ended with victory.

Khabib Nurmagomedov himself called the terrorist attacks organized in Makhachkala and Derbent on June 23 truly brutal. He confirmed information that one of the terrorists is associated with his Eagles MMA martial arts school. However, the boxer’s manager Rizvan Magomedov explained that 28-year-old Kagirov was not a student of the famous fighter’s school. “This is not true. In 2021, he came to the gym with his older brother and sparred for a month or so. All. They didn’t see him in the hall again,” the manager said.

MMA fighter shoots priest

The widow of Nikolai Kotelnikov, a priest of an Orthodox church in Derbent, who became one of the victims of terrorists, previously reported that she recognized Kagirov as the one who shot at her husband.

According to the woman, the criminal initially pointed the gun at her, but then saw the 66-year-old cleric and changed his target, shooting at the man.

On Sunday, June 23, militants attacked two cities in Dagestan – Makhachkala and Derbent. The terrorists’ targets were two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post. The criminal group for committing terrorist attacks was created by the son of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov.

The number of victims, according to the latest data, has increased to 21, most of them are law enforcement officers.