Law enforcement officers conduct searches of the ex-wife of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal Larisa Starodubova, reports December 25 TASS citing a source in law enforcement.

It is noted that the measures are related to the investigation of the case of an attempt to steal funds from the Amurstal plant. According to the agency, Starodubova is the owner of a 25% stake in Torex LLC.

The Torex-Khabarovsk company became the owner of the Amurstal plant, formerly called Amurmetall and located in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in 2017.

On December 11, within the framework of the same case, the chief accountant of Torex, Galina Aleinikova, was arrested. According to the investigation, she and her accomplices made preparations for the theft of Torex-Khabarovsk funds in the amount of more than 305 million rubles – through the creation of non-existent accounts payable, appealing to the Arbitration Court of the Khabarovsk Territory with a statement of claim for its recovery and fictitious documents. Fraudulent activity was suppressed by law enforcement agencies.

In addition, Aleinikova was featured in the press as Furgal’s “black accountant” who was arrested in July on charges of contract killings of competitors.

It is known that earlier 25% of LLC “Torex” belonged to the closest business partner of Furgal, Nikolai Mistryukov, who is currently in jail. However, his share was acquired by Pavel Balsky, who owned 50% of the company’s shares.