Home page World

Split

Two environmental activists from the group “Last Generation” are standing in front of the painting “Sistine Madonna” by Raffael in the Old Masters Picture Gallery. © Sebastian Kahnert/dpa

The police are investigating on suspicion of criminal damage to property. Comrades-in-arms of the “Last Generation” glued themselves to the frame of a world-famous work of art in Dresden in August.

Dresden/Leipzig – After the sticking attack by the group “Last Generation” on Raffael’s “Sistine Madonna” in Dresden, the police searched apartments in Leipzig on Thursday morning.

The public prosecutor’s office in Dresden spoke of “several objects” in a statement. “The measures are about finding evidence in connection with the crime.” More than 60 officers from the State Criminal Police Office, riot police and local police stations are on duty. More details should be announced later in the day. Investigations are being carried out on suspicion of damage to property that is harmful to the public.

The apartments of the two activists who had glued themselves to the frame of the world-famous work of art from 1512/13 in the Dresden picture gallery in August were searched for information from “Bild”. According to earlier information from the art collections, this caused damage in the five-figure range.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, a total of two men and one woman aged 22 and 29 are being investigated. This also includes a young man who was present at the action. He is said to have handed his fellow campaigners a banner, filmed the action and shared it on social media. dpa