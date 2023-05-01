Members of the Rastreadoras collective from Ciudad Obregón found the bodies of three people buried in a clandestine grave in the courtyard of one uninhabited house from the colony new palmyra from Ciudad Obregón, municipality of Cajeme, Sonora.

The corpses, which apparently would be of one woman and two menwere individually wrapped in blankets and covered with tape, which were executed.

After receiving a anonymous callthe trackers made the discovery in the house located on Plutarco Elías Calles street, between Coahuila and Tabasco, in the aforementioned colony.

The victims were estimated to have been deprived of life about a year ago and they were buried at a depth of 1.20 meters; clothing items were also found inside the grave.

Personnel from the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) went to the place and with the support of personnel from the Expert Services recovered the remains.