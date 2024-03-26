Vorobyov reported that there were no victims under the rubble at Crocus

Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov said that on March 26, search work on the territory of Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk was completed. Rescuers reported that following search efforts, no victims were found under the rubble. The head of the Moscow region added that an inspection of an area exceeding eight thousand square meters was carried out.

The tragedy united the whole country and left no one indifferent Andrey VorobievGovernor of the Moscow region

The Ministry of Emergency Situations added to the list of those killed as a result of the terrorist attack

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has posted on its website an updated list of those killed in the terrorist attack in the Moscow region. As of 20:00 on March 26, 120 names were included in it. According to the latest data, 144 people died and 182 were injured as a result of the tragedy.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the consequences of the fire were completely eliminated. Specialists independently removed and dismantled more than 900 cubic meters of collapsed structures before heavy equipment could begin work. “In total, more than 1,000 specialists and over 300 pieces of equipment were involved in rescue operations,” the message states.

Rescuers cleared the rubble almost by hand

A worker who took part in the operation to clear the rubble said that it was necessary to act almost manually so as not to damage the remains. He said that rescuers, installers, welders and laborers worked three shifts. “There are burnt ones… Carefully, very carefully, they remove everything,” said the specialist.

Participants in the operation spoke about the difficulty of identifying victims of the terrorist attack due to the high temperature of the fire. Due to this factor, fragments of bodies are practically never found: according to experts, at the epicenter of the fire, the remains may not have been preserved at all.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow occurred on March 22. Four armed men entered the concert hall before the concert of the Picnic group and opened fire on those present. After that, they set fire to the building and tried to escape in a car, but were detained in the Bryansk region.