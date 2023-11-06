Lorenzo Assaloni had gone away on his bike on Saturday morning, losing his traces: the tragic discovery was made on Sunday afternoon

A story that kept everyone in suspense for days and which unfortunately ended with the most tragic of epilogues. Lorenzo Assaloni, a young man aged just 26 from Tricesimo, in the province of Udine, was found lifeless in a wooded area not far from home. He had been missing since Saturday 5 October.

There were 24 hours of anxiety and worry experienced between Saturday and yesterday by the loved ones of Lorenzo Assaloni, a young man of only 26 years of age, a worker, resident in Tricesimoa small municipality in the province of Udine.

Own Saturdaythe young man had told his family that he was going out for a ride in bicycle. He also had his phone and a backpack with him.

Not seeing him return after many hours, the same family members have raised the alarm to the authorities and reported his disappearance.

The car was immediately set in motion researchwhich in addition to the authorities and official search teams, also involved many friends and relatives of the missing boy.

For Lorenzo Assaloni there was nothing that could be done

Ara Grande – Friuli Venezia Giulia

After approximately 24 hours of intense searches which extended throughout the area surrounding Tricesimo, Lorenzo Assaloni was foundbut unfortunately lifeless.

Thanks to some reports, the researchers concentrated on the wooded area near Great Macaw and, indeed, right there a group of the 26-year-old’s friends found him lifeless on the ground. A few meters away, also his bicycle.

Lorenzo was well known in the area. He was in fact the son of the former mayor of Cassacco.

The mayor of Tricesimoon behalf of the administration and the entire population, disclosed a touching condolence message, via the Municipality’s Facebook page. Here are his words.

We learn with enormous sadness of the passing of Lorenzo Assaloni, our young fellow citizen. In this moment of great dismay and disbelief we join in grief with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Lorenzo.

