From: Bettina Menzel

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the seabed near the Titanic wreckage, is unloaded at the Canadian Coast Guard pier from the vessel Horizon Arctic. © picture alliance/dpa/The Canadian Press/AP | Paul Daly

At a press conference on Friday, the head of the search for the “Titan” submarine reported visibly moved about the decisive moment when his team found the debris.

Buffalo, New York – After the “Titan” accident and the death of the five occupants in the depths of the North Atlantic, more and more details about the accident are coming to light – but much remains unclear. The debris recovered by a search team provides important clues. Edward Cassano, the head of the submersible search, spoke on Friday night in a news conference in upstate New York visibly moved by the moment the rescue mission turned into a salvage.

The search team hoped to find the Titan submersible intact on the seabed

The head of Pelagic Research Services, the company responsible for the search for the missing submersible, first reported in detail on the timing of the search operation. Then Cassano spoke about the emotional moment when he realized the five inmates were no longer alive. His team hoped that the submarine would be on the seabed and that the crew would be safe inside. “The plan was to grab the Titan” and lift it to the surface, the search leader further explained.

Shortly after the remote-controlled search boat Odysseus 6K arrived at the seabed at a depth of around 3800 meters, the search team discovered the first pieces of debris, Cassano reported. At that moment, the rescue mission had become a salvage. “I have to apologize […]. There are a lot of emotions,” added the managing director with tears in his eyes. Further details about the causes of the accident were not initially known.

Titan accident: Debris provides important clues for investigating the cause

So far, everything indicates that the Titan’s hull gave way to the enormous water pressure and imploded. The salvaged debris could give the investigators important information, such as where the weak point in the hull of the “Titan” was, the quoted Washington Post on Wednesday Carl Hartsfield of the non-governmental organization Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. “Photos alone don’t tell the story,” he told the newspaper after viewing images of the debris. “It takes a team of investigators and experts to put all the material they have in context and start looking for a bug.”

“There is still much work to be done to unravel all of the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of Titan,” said Jason Neubauer of the US Coast Guard, who is leading the agency’s investigation. The investigations are necessary so that such a tragedy does not repeat itself, he told the German Press Agency. In addition to debris from the submersible, human remains were also found, which are now being analyzed by experts in the USA (bme/dpa).