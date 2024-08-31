This morning the Fire Department resumed the search for the teenager who was allegedly swept away by the stormwater current on Tapioca Street, in the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood, yesterday afternoon.

The director of Municipal Civil Protection, Sergio Rodríguez, confirmed that they continued with the search and tracking activities for the young man, whose identity remains unknown at this time.

The work was suspended yesterday at around 11:00 p.m., after at least three hours of the incident being reported on social media.

Yesterday, citizens reported that a man, apparently a student, was swept away by the current of rainwater that flowed down Tapioca Street to follow the natural course along Paseo de la Victoria Avenue.

Two men allegedly tried to cross the storm water and a video shows them being swept away by the current, while other people were filmed laughing. The two teenagers can be seen in the middle of the street being swept away by the current.

One of them crashed into a white van that was stopping and witnesses said that the teenager was there but was at risk of drowning because he was stuck between the van.

In a video shared by Fernando Sáenz on Facebook, the strength of the current can be seen and several people asking about the minor.

“That was the only thing I managed to record of the boy who was dragged into the water in Tapioca. We don’t know if he managed to get out or not, the authorities should put a pedestrian bridge to cross Tapioca because of events like these and stop decorating the city with unnecessary lights,” he shared.

Another publication mentions that they were two young men wearing uniforms.

“It wasn’t fun, there were two boys and the one in the photo managed to get out, but the other one in uniform got stuck in a truck that was stranded and shortly after his body floated in the current. Please look for him, the guards at the factory didn’t let us follow the current to where it ends. What started as fun ended in tragedy,” shared another witness.