Guatemala City (AFP) – Rescuers supported by the Army resumed this Tuesday the search for 13 missing people after the El Naranjo river overflowed on Monday, due to heavy rains that devastated homes that had been built on its banks, in Guatemala City. On Monday at least six residents of the sector lost their lives.

The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Monday when a strong flood of the El Naranjo River destroyed the homes in the Dios Es Fiel settlement, located under a bridge. On the previous day, the Disaster Reduction Coordinator reported that at least six people lost their lives during the overflow, of which two minors.

The current caused by the rains carried away stones, trees, earth and debris and destroyed the precarious houses in the area, mostly built with zinc sheets.

“From the early hours of today (Tuesday), they reactivated the search, location and rescue operations for missing people, as a result of the emergency due to the overflowing of the El Naranjo river,” the spokesperson for the Coordinator for the Disaster Reduction (Conred), Rodolfo García.

About 13 people are still missing, out of a total of 19 reported victims, among them a dozen children, according to Conred.

Three institutions also support the operations with their special canine units.

Likewise, the Conred authorities, in charge of civil protection, will continue with the damage assessment and needs analysis, as well as the risk conditions in the nearby area.

Prior to this tragedy, the current rainy season in Guatemala, which begins in May and ends in November, had left 29 dead, 2.1 million affected, 10,303 evacuated and severe damage to infrastructure.

The housing deficit in the country is about two million houses, according to data from the Guatemalan Chamber of Construction (CGC) and the National Association of Home Builders (Anacovi).