Ciudad Juarez.– Fire Department members implemented a search operation from the intersection of Tapioca Street and Paseo de la Victoria, where a citizen reported to members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) the possible dragging of a person in the current of rainwater.

Sergio Rodríguez, director of Municipal Civil Protection, reported that this information has not yet been confirmed by the emergency services concentrated at the site.

The natural phenomenon that occurred this afternoon has caused large floods throughout almost the entire city, said Rodriguez.

He stressed that at this moment the search is active for a man who was allegedly swept away by the current of a natural stream that forms on Tapioca Avenue and flows into Paseo de la Victoria Avenue.

Due to the accumulation of rainwater in that area of ​​the city, traffic has intensified, while light rain is recorded.

“We are responding to the call from the SSPM. A person informed a Public Security unit that the current swept away a person, the report was verbal and the agents asked us for support. At the moment we have not located the person,” said the firefighting specialist.