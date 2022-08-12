The former head of state allegedly incurred this transgression by stealing documents from the White House at the conclusion of his term. According to the US media ‘Washington Post’, FBI agents found 11 files of classified documents in Mar-a-Lago. The alleged crime, which also includes alleged mishandling of such secret documentation, is punishable by years in prison.

There is no escampa for the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this Friday that the agents who were part of the search of Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, found classified documents that the former president allegedly took from the White House.

According to the DOJ, the search was made based on an alleged violation of the Espionage Act. This prohibits the possession or transmission of information that could harm the Nation, military operations or benefit the enemies of the United States. That provision was approved in 1917.

On this day, the search warrant that resulted from the suspicions of the Department of Justice was also made public.

In the procedure against the tycoon’s residence they found, according to sources cited by the newspaper ‘Washington Post’ 11 classified document files.

According to the media, there were also documents about the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to which the Elysée Palace did not want to comment at the moment.

Another hot topic in the file issue is Trump’s ownership of documents relating to nuclear weapons, which the magnate also denied, stating on his social network ‘Truth’ that it was “a hoax.”

The FBI was very clear what to check

The search warrant was very clear. They could only review any records or boxes marked as classified, any hint of transmission of Homeland Security information, and any presidential files created under Trump’s mandate.

Any evidence of the destruction of some of these documents was also part of the search.

The day before, the United States Attorney General, Merrick Garland, stressed that he personally authorized the decision to request the search warrant and asked the judge to make it public after several days of criticism from Republicans, who accuse the Joe Biden government of political persecution.

A detailed list of assets seized in the execution of an FBI search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate shows documents labeled “Secret,” “Confidential” and “Top Secret” after be seen. Issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, August 12, 2022 REUTERS – JIM BOURG

These types of confirmations are highly unusual, as law enforcement officials are generally silent on ongoing investigations, particularly to protect the rights of individuals.

What can Trump face?

One of the three laws prosecutors relied on to search for the documents prevents unauthorized possession of National Defense information. Although this mandate does not specify whether the records are classified or not, it carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Of the other two legislations, it was learned that they declare the concealment or destruction of official documents illegal. Both apply a sentence of between three and 20 years in prison.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves ‘Trump Tower’ for a statement two days after FBI agents raided his home in Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach, in New York City, US, on August 10, 2022. © REUTERS – David Dee Delgado

So far, Trump has not been charged with any crime. To get the order, prosecutors had the judge say they had ‘probable cause’ to conclude that the law had been broken.

In 2018, Joe Biden’s predecessor signed a sentencing change for people sentenced for mishandling classified information, increasing the sentence from one to five years.

Trump’s fury in ‘Truth’

In various communications issued by his social network ‘Truth’, the ex-president expressed his disagreement with this entire thread of events.

“Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden and the White House knew nothing about this huge embarrassment to our country, the biggest story since the Afghanistan catastrophe? I don’t think so!” Trump said pointing to the current president.

At another point he listed a group of ideas.

“First of all, everything was declassified. Second, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have done it at any time, without doing politics or entering Mar-a-Lago. Everything was in a secure warehouse. The only thing they had to do was ask,” she stressed.

He also accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of having similar behavior and taking a not insignificant number of records, something that the National Archives of the United States immediately denied.

The National Archives and Records Administration “moved approximately 30 million pages of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago area, where it is maintained exclusively. In addition, it maintains Obama’s classified presidential records at its own facility in the Washington area.

with Reuters