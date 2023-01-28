In the fictional story Nagasaki it doesn’t take long for the bomb to drop. When it happens and main character Franka loses her family and home in one fell swoop, the podcast shifts into high gear. Franka launches a search through the rubble for her friend Cleo, while trying to capture the devastation and loss in language. Her ghostly monologue is accompanied by noise, pops, beats and the hichiriki – a Japanese wind instrument with a high, ghostly sound. As a whole, the ‘audio film’, which lasts more than an hour, can be an almost exhausting listening experience, but at the best moments, sound design, story and poetic descriptions come together to form an enchanting whole.

Nagasakisix 7-10 minute episodes, NOX.