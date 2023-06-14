In terms of infrastructure, the streets of Caracas are nothing like what was seen in 2017 or 2020, when the economic crisis left a visible mark, but not the current image: public spaces without lighting, deteriorated roads and a depressing scene accompanied by garbage everywhere.

Some people rummage through this garbage every day in search of food, a phenomenon that Venezuelans had not seen for a long time. Today, although Caracas boasts of being a “more prosperous” city and with signs of recovery, Once again, people can be seen in the streets looking through the rubbish and even waiting for leftovers from bakeries or solidarity lunches in churches.

At any time of the day, children and adults can be seen uncovering bags in the street, especially in the Libertador municipality where the collection of waste, although it is constant, does not occur as in Chacao or Baruta, municipalities in which the authorities avoid the concentration of garbage and people looking in it, especially since the most luxurious restaurants in the city are concentrated in these places.

The main stores and food chains prevent people from looking through their waste, but there are bakeries or small stores that deliver some food to those most in need daily.

On the outskirts of Caracas, the owner of a bakery told EL TIEMPO how at least 20 people arrive at night (it could be more) waiting for the loaves that were left over from the day.

“During the day people arrive asking for it, we write them down and at the end of the afternoon what is left over we give it to them,” says the owner who preferred to remain anonymous, since security agencies follow these practices in detail to prevent them from they become crowded

Sometimes in this bakery they make “agreements” with other nearby establishments, they gather food and prepare dinners.

“Take some food in that garbage”, this is one of the phrases that is often repeated by those who are in the garbage cans hoping to be “lucky” to get food in good condition.

In the center of Caracas several pastry shops and bakeries wait at the end of the afternoon and what is not sold, they give away. “We prefer to give what is left, boys of 12, 13 or 14 always come, barefoot, to ask us for something. If that day is left over, they are given it,” said an employee, requesting anonymity for fear of government sanctions.

José, a father of a family, says that “from time to time” he goes out with his son to see if they can find anything. He was embarrassed to be seen among the rubbish and he only commented that he does not have a profession or a permanent job. “I used to paint houses, but not much work comes out of that anymore,” he said.

A father and his son look for food in the garbage.

Although the shelves are full and those empty shelves from 2014 and 2015 remain in memory, purchasing power continues to plummet and inflation is picking up.

The calculations of the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF) showed thate for May inflation was 7.6 percent, interannual inflation 458 percent and accumulated inflation 84.9 percent.

Living on charity in Caracas

Every day at the San Miguel Arcángel Catholic Church, in the popular area of ​​El Cementerio, in the Venezuelan capital, the priests of the Sacred Heart of Jesus distribute lunches to about 120 people.

Most of them are older adults, says Father Wilfredo Corniel, parish priest of the church. “We always prepare 300 meals because even though 120 or 150 people come, they are always given to take home,” said the priest, who manages to prepare the meals through donations.

There are those who wait several hours in the garbage

According to the latest Survey of Living Conditions (Encovi) of the Andrés Bello Catholic University, 2022 closed with a poverty of 81.5 percent of the population, which meant that at 8 out of 10 Venezuelans found it difficult to acquire the basic food basket.

The official minimum wage in Venezuela is 5 dollars a month, with some State bonuses it can reach 40 dollars, but the food basket exceeds 400 dollars.

