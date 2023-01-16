Nfter a raid on suspected terrorism in Castrop-Rauxel, new evidence was found during another search last week. This was announced by the Düsseldorf public prosecutor’s office on Monday. A spokesman for the authority did not confirm a report by the ARD capital studio, according to which the evidence found was substances for the production of toxins.

The news broke on Monday morning during a special session of the state parliament’s legal committee on the Castrop-Rauxel issue. The North Rhine-Westphalian Minister of Justice Benjamin Limbach (Greens) said when asked by the SPD that he had only just heard about it through the media report.

In the special session it was announced that the two accused brothers are said to have planned an attack on New Year’s Eve. However, they lacked a raw material for the poison attack, as can be seen from Telegram chats. They are now in custody.

They are accused of wanting to obtain the toxins cyanide and ricin in order to carry out an Islamist-motivated attack. Specifically, there is an urgent suspicion of arranging murder. During the searches about a week ago, no toxins were initially found.







More thorough search without hazmat suits

A foreign intelligence service – according to dpa information the American FBI – gave the first general indications of the activities of the two suspects to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) on December 30th. On January 6, an IP address was received that led to the 32-year-old suspect. On January 7, the Iranian and his 25-year-old brother were arrested in an apartment in Castrop-Rauxel.

According to ARD information, the new evidence has now also been found in the apartment. According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, “due to the special security precautions” during the first searches, the objects were searched again without special measures, such as full-body protective suits.

According to earlier information and a report to the legal committee of the state parliament, between January 7th and 9th, two garages and the room of the younger suspect in the Hagen correctional facility were searched in addition to the apartment.