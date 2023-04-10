With videoThere is still hope to find survivors, says the mayor of Marseille. In the southern French port, a residential complex collapsed this weekend like ‘a house of cards’. So far, two bodies have been found, but there is still great uncertainty about the fate of at least six other residents.



The two victims have not yet been identified. The four-storey apartment building collapsed in the night from Saturday to Sunday after a fierce explosion. At least five people from surrounding buildings were injured.

The mayor of Marseille immediately said that people may still be alive under the rubble, but also that victims should be taken into account. There has still been no contact with six residents since the explosion. Rescuers worked through the night looking for possible survivors.

According to the public prosecutor, it concerns "a couple in their thirties" with whom relatives no longer have contact, as well as a couple of a "certain age". No children are missing.

Stone by stone

The mayor has told local media that a “surgical way” is being searched in the mess. So ‘brick by brick’ is moved because ‘everything must be done’ to save the wounded.

“We remain committed to our confidence in a good outcome,” mayor Benoît Payan tweeted earlier. “All teams continue to work and are determined to find any survivors.”

The cause of the explosion is still unclear. Surveillance camera footage shows that the explosion was very powerful. A gas leak was initially suspected, but this has not yet been confirmed. Neighbors say they smelled a strong smell of gas.

emergency housing

A total of 90 households of a total of 199 people have been evacuated from dozens of nearby buildings, according to French channel BFMTV. Emergency housing has been arranged for 50 households.

In the past forty years, residential complexes have collapsed more often in Marseille. In November 2018, two buildings collapsed, killing eight people. Poor maintenance of the buildings would have been the cause at the time.

On January 11, 1981, 8 people were killed and 16 injured in the Canet neighborhood when an apartment building collapsed. In 1985, 5 people were killed in a building explosion, and on July 20, 1996, 4 were killed and 26 injured in an explosion in a seven-story building near the central station.

Fire brigade in Marseilles. ©AFP



