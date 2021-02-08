The Granada fire service has been searching the rubble of a collapsed storage shed in Moclín for the man who lived in a nearby cortijo.

A spokesperson for the 112 emergency service informed that a fire had broken out inside the structure around 20:30 Saturday evening. The storage shed was frequent by an elderly man but nobody is sure if he was in it at the time that it collapsed in on itself.

The fire personnel are using their specially-trained dog for finding victims under rubble where there has been an earthquake, for example.

All of the emergency services have been present and heavy machinery was called in to remove parts of the unstable structure in order for rescue personnel to work in safety.

(News: Moclin, Poniente de Granada, Andalucia)